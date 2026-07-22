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NWS confirms EF0 tornado touched down in Clinton County during storms Tuesday

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CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Clinton County during Tuesday's storms.

According to the NWS, the tornado started in Sabina around 3:09 p.m. Tuesday and ended in Highland around 3:13 p.m.

The NWS said a home off of Henry Road was damaged after the tornado caused a tree to snap and fall on the roof.

Flattened cornstalk was also found in the area near the intersection of Henry Road and State Highway 729.

According to the NWS, the most significant damage from the tornado was along Larrick Road, where multiple homes were damaged by trees.

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