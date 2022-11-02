NWLSD: False active shooter threat at Pleasant Run Middle School prompts district-wide lockdown

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — All students and staff are safe after a false active shooter report was made at Pleasant Run Middle School, the Northwest Local School District said.

All schools in the district were on lockdown while police investigated the incident.

The schools are located on the same campus off Pippin Road in Pleasant Run near the Crown Hill Memorial Park and Mausoleum.

Pippin Road was closed in both directions near the schools at Cranbrook Drive while police investigated the threat.

Parents were able to pick up their children at the schools at 10 a.m.

This is the second active shooter hoax in less than two months in the Tri-State.

In late September, Princeton High School fell victim to a nationwide school shooting hoax.

In the past three months, there have been at least five threats made at various schools across the Tri-State including an incident at Turpin High where a student was charged after allegedly threatening to shoot students and blow up a bus.

Since the start of the 2022 school year, there have been more than a dozen threats made against districts, schools, teachers or students across the Tri-State.

This morning there was a false report of an active shooter at Pleasant Run Middle School. All students and staff are safe. All schools in the district are currently on lockdown while the situation is being investigated by local law enforcement and school administrators. — Northwest Local School District (@nwlocal) November 2, 2022

READ MORE

'It’s affecting the entire community': 5 Tri-State school districts face threats in one week

Schools adding police presence ahead of TikTok challenge calling on students to make threats

Local school districts are on high alert after reported social media threats