Northern Lights could be visible this weekend

A rare geomagnetic event could take shape this weekend to produce auroras (northern lights) in a large portion of the United States. And yes, this would include our sky over Cincinnati.

With all geomagnetic events, a lot of factors have to come together perfectly for the auroras to definitely happen. But several of the ingredients are out there, so skywatchers have been alerted to be ready to look up!

Aurora Forecast

NOAA G4 Storm Watch



Here's more about what's going on and the science behind it.

Several CMEs are projected to head toward Earth this weekend. A CME is a coronal mass ejection from the sun. You can read more about them HERE.

According to the models and analysis provided at NOAA, it looks like three CMEs are heading toward Earth this weekend, some merging before they arrive. This merger leads to a stronger event, increasing the chance for auroras.

This energy is set to arrive on Saturday, May 11th. It's projected to be a strong class three, if not a class four event. Class three events normally produce auroras in states like Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, the Dakotas and Montana. But a class four storm pushes the aurora line much farther south, potentially as far south as Alabama!

I utilize spaceweather.com for a lot of my aurora alerts and analysis. It's been a reliable source in past events. If and when this solar storm begins, they'll post alerts to the top of their page this weekend so keep THIS LINKhandy for more real-time updates.

They also keep the current aurora status on their website — just scroll down and look on the left side. Here is a picture of what it looks like Friday morning:

spaceweather.com What to look for on SpaceWeather.com

