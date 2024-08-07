NKY's largest school supply giveaway is back: Here's what you need to know

COVINGTON, Ky. — Northern Kentucky’s largest school supply giveaway is back for its 24th year, but families need to take note of major changes to the way backpacks are distributed.

The Backpack Bonanza, previously known as Backpacks & Breakfast, returns to St. Elizabeth in Covington on Saturday.

But now the backpacks and supplies are being given out to those in need on a first-come, first-served basis.

In years past, families could register children ahead of time and drive up to pick up a backpack.

Adam Schrand | WCPO The backpacks and supplies are now being given out to those in need on a first-come, first-served basis.

Paul Gottbrath, President of Northern Kentucky Harvest, organizes the event and wants families to know about the changes so their kids can still be prepared.

“We know a lot of the families that we help are struggling throughout the year just to provide basics like shelter and food and clothing to their kids,” Gottbrath said.

“If they get to back to school time and they have to lay out money for new clothes, school supplies and a backpack, it’s really hard on a lot of them to do that.”

Volunteers have stuffed about 1100 backpacks with supplies for students grades K-12. Two hundred fifty were distributed for community partners, leaving about 850 for Saturday.

Adam Schrand | WCPO Volunteers have stuffed about 1100 backpacks with supplies for students grades K-12.

Gottbrath explained that there’s so much joy in giving out the supplies.

“You give them a backpack stuffed full of new school supplies and they walk around like they just won the lottery,” he said.

Adam Schrand | WCPO The backpacks and supplies are now being given out to those in need on a first-come, first-served basis.

“They love it and we love it too because it gets them ready for school and makes them excited for school.”

Families interested in receiving a backpack need to bring:



Photo ID for the adult picking up supplies

Proof of an NKY address

Proof of children in the home

The distribution takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

