Northern Kentucky school districts cancel school Friday amid Helene impact

Several Northern Kentucky school districts have canceled classes Friday as Hurricane Helene's impact moves into the Tri-State.

The region is expected to see heavy downpours and high winds. A high wind warning has been issued for the entire Tri-State from noon Friday until 10 p.m., meaning travel for high-profile vehicles like school buses could be difficult.

The following schools have announced closures or a move to remote learning for Friday, September 27:

  • Augusta Independent School — Closed
  • Bracken County Schools — Closed
  • Carroll County Schools — Closed
  • Gallatin County School — Closed
  • Grant County Schools — Closed
  • Henry County Schools — Closed
  • Mason County Schools — Closed
  • Pendleton County Schools — NTI Day
  • Robertson County Schools — Closed
  • Switzerland County Schools — Closed
