Northern Kentucky school districts cancel school Friday amid Helene impact

Several Northern Kentucky school districts have canceled classes Friday as Hurricane Helene's impact moves into the Tri-State.

The region is expected to see heavy downpours and high winds. A high wind warning has been issued for the entire Tri-State from noon Friday until 10 p.m., meaning travel for high-profile vehicles like school buses could be difficult.

NEW: A high wind warning has been issues for the area from noon to 10 p.m. Friday. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.#WCPO #CincyWX #ohwx pic.twitter.com/IVpWUvziKH — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) September 27, 2024

The following schools have announced closures or a move to remote learning for Friday, September 27:

Augusta Independent School — Closed

Bracken County Schools — Closed

Carroll County Schools — Closed

Gallatin County School — Closed

Grant County Schools — Closed

Henry County Schools — Closed

Mason County Schools — Closed

Pendleton County Schools — NTI Day

Robertson County Schools — Closed

Switzerland County Schools — Closed