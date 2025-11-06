Northern Kentucky agencies call for families to step up with over 1,000 kids awaiting placement in foster care

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — More than 8,000 children are currently in Kentucky's foster care system, with over 1,000 waiting for placement specifically in Northern Kentucky. Local foster parents and agencies are calling for more families to step forward during this critical time.

We spoke to Chris and Destiny Conley, who said they discovered firsthand the profound impact of fostering when they welcomed their first child into their home.

"It's been the greatest thing that we've ever done, I can't even describe, we didn't have kids and then all of a sudden a 2-year-old little girl shows up at your house," Chris said.

WATCH: The Conleys told us about their journey to becoming foster parents

The Conley family learned Chris's grandmother had lived in an orphanage as a child in Fort Thomas, a piece of family history that inspired them to start the process of becoming foster parents.

They began foster parent training through the DCCH Center for Children and Families, where they eventually fostered both a girl and a boy.

"Walking into this, we've never had children, and I feel like we didn't miss a beat. The people here are so supportive," Destiny said.

The need for foster families continues to grow. The November 2025 Statewide Foster Care FACTS showed an increase of 64 children in out-of-home care compared to the October report.

Angie Cable serves as the therapeutic foster care manager at DCCH, the only non-profit, faith-based agency in Northern Kentucky providing these services.

"There is a large need for foster families; we see receive approximately 30 referrals a day," Cable said. "There are a lot of children that need love,"

For those unable to become foster parents, Cable noted the agency also seeks mentors, volunteers and donations during the holiday season.

The Conley family said they hope their story will encourage others to consider fostering.

"There's no greater act of being a servant or loving someone than taking a child into your home," Chris said.

DCCH will host an open house on Nov. 19 for those interested in becoming foster parents.