Northbound lanes of I-71 restricted between Ronald Reagan and I-275 for semi crash

CINCINNATI — The northbound lanes of I-71 are down to one lane at Ronald Reagan after a semi truck overturned onto its side on the highway.

The northbound lanes were closed for hours Thursday morning, but one lane has since reopened.

The crash is between Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway and I-275; the northbound lanes are closed for the entire stretch between I-275 and Ronald Reagan.

The closure is causing significant traffic backups stretching south of Kenwood. The Ohio Department of Transportation estimates traffic delays are around 60 minutes.

Sycamore Community Schools told its students and parents that buses were running late as a result of the "gridlock" caused by the crash.

Officials have not said whether anyone was hurt in the crash, not provided an estimated time when it would be cleared.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-71 NB is closed from I-275 to RRCC Hwy due to a serious crash. @WCPO #cincytraffic pic.twitter.com/c9z8Tn6BDD — Raven Richard (@RavenWCPO) February 29, 2024