Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Northbound lanes of I-71 closed for semi crash at Lytle Tunnel

image (2).png
ODOT
image (2).png
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — The northbound lanes of I-71 are closed because a semi truck has crashed at the Lytle Tunnel, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Traffic cameras show a semi appears to be stopped just at the entrance to the northbound side of the tunnel. A nearby concrete barrier appears to have been struck and moved as well.

All of the northbound lanes of I-71 are closed at US-50, ODOT says.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Ohio Senate GOP moves to give wealthiest Ohioans tax cut Last Big Mac Bridge fire suspects plead guilty, cause of fire still not released Procter & Gamble to cut 7,000 jobs

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.