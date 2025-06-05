Northbound lanes of I-71 closed for semi crash at Lytle Tunnel

CINCINNATI — The northbound lanes of I-71 are closed because a semi truck has crashed at the Lytle Tunnel, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Traffic cameras show a semi appears to be stopped just at the entrance to the northbound side of the tunnel. A nearby concrete barrier appears to have been struck and moved as well.

All of the northbound lanes of I-71 are closed at US-50, ODOT says.

I-71 north is closed at the Lytle Tunnel due to a crash. pic.twitter.com/2Q6KwjzBIP — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) June 5, 2025

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.