No time to travel? Cincinnati Observatory hosting eclipse event closer to home

CINCINNATI — Although the April 8 solar eclipse's path of totality lies north of Cincinnati, many who may be looking to enjoy the event closer to home can still watch the show from the Cincinnati Observatory.

"As we eagerly anticipate the spectacle of the upcoming solar eclipse, we encourage everyone to aim for totality, but we understand that not everyone may have the opportunity to travel," said Anna Hehman, executive director of the Cincinnati Observatory.

The observatory, located in Mount Lookout on Observatory Place, will host family-friendly activities on the day of the eclipse, including crafts, games, sundiial demonstrations and opportunities to watch the eclipse safely. Food trucks will also be on-site, or attendees can bring their own picnic lunch and enjoy the observatory grounds.

The eclipse will begin around 1:52 p.m., reach its peak at 3:09 p.m. and will end at 4:24 p.m., the observatory said.

While the eclipse's spectacle may be more or less contingent on the weather, the observatory's event will not; they'll host attendees rain or shine.

"As we eagerly anticipate April 8, it's important to remember that our ability to witness the total solar eclipse hinges upon weather conditions," said Hehman. "Cloudy or rainy skies can obscure the sun and prevent observers from seeing anything, so we are hoping for clear skies."

The observatory is also selling eclipse glasses, so those who'd prefer to make the trek north into the path of totality purchase pair before heading out.

The observatory's event is ticketed and will run $10 for adults, $5 for kids and $5 for observatory members. However, those proceeds go back to the observatory to help fund its mission to provide engaging and educational community programs about astronomy and space science.

The Cincinnati Observatory was the first public observatory built in the western hemisphere. It originally opened in Mount Adams in 1843 then, a few decades later, moved to Mount Lookout in 1873, and it's been there for the last 150 years.

Inside, it also houses the oldest continually-used telescope in the country.