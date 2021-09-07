No arrests yet in death of 16-year-old shot Friday night

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police have not made any arrests in the death of a 16-year-old shot Friday night. Cornielus Foster Jr. died Saturday at the hospital.

Police said someone shot him in Northside Friday night as he recorded a video outside with friends. Two others who were also shot that night survived.

His family said he had dreams of becoming a well-known name in the music industry. Some of his music videos posted online have more than 40,000 views. They were not ready to speak publicly Tuesday.

Foster is the 16th person under the age of 20 killed in Cincinnati so far this year, police said.

The Hamilton County Youth Center said there were 15 teenagers in jail accused of murder as of Sept. 7.

Aaron Pullins is a youth mentor who works with children in his diversion program. It's called The APZ Group.

"These guys are hungry for a coach figure. They want to be told what to do. They want some instruction. They want some direction, and some people who lack cultural competency don't know how to address them and meet them where they are," said Pullins. "That's what we're able to do."

Police said there have been 59 homicides in Cincinnati so far from Jan. 1 to Sept. 7. In 2020, there were 69 homicides in that same time period.

Police are urging people to keep using Crime Stoppers to send in tips.