CPD: 16-year-old killed in Northside shooting

CINCINNATI — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a Friday night shooting in Northside, Cincinnati Police announced Sunday.

District Five officers said they responded to reports of shots fired in the 4400 block of Ammon Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday. Shortly later, three shooting victims arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital and UC Medical Center by private vehicles.

Police said Cornelius Foster Jr., 16, died from his injuries the next day. The condition of the other shooting victims is unknown at this time.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (513) 352-3542.