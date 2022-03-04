NKY woman arrested, charged with trafficking fentanyl to a teenager

A woman was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl to a minor that led to an overodose, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Dorothy M. Clark, 36, of Petersburg, is charged with two counts of trafficking in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), one count of possession of controlled substance 1st degree and one count of unlawful transaction with a minor 1st degree.

Deputies say on Wednesday they were dispatched to a "near fatal" overdose involving a teenager. They suspected the teen ingested fentanyl.

Deputies used "undercover techniques" to communicate with Clark and agreed to meet with who she thought was the teenager. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested her and seized two folded pieces of paper, which contained suspected fentanyl, along with $1,000 in cash.

Her bond was set at $50,000.