NKY restaurant to host fundraiser for Florence mass shooting victims

A Northern Kentucky pizza shop will host a fundraiser to honor the victims of the Florence mass shooting and support their families.

Bourbon House Pizza will host the fundraiser on Tuesday at its Florence and Newport locations. Guests can ask for a percentage of their bill to be donated evenly to the families of the Florence mass shooting victims.

"All of us here at Bourbon House Pizza, along with the entire community, are absolutely heartbroken over the tragic shooting that took place on July 6th in Florence," according to a post on Facebook by Bourbon House Pizza.

Florence community continues to remember 4 people killed in birthday party shooting

Seven people were shot just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 at a home along Ridgecrest Drive, Florence Police Chief Jeff Mallery said. Four people died and three people were transported to the hospital.

Police said the three individuals taken to the hospital are all "no longer listed as critical, having improved to stable condition.

Mallery said 20-year-old Shane Miller, 20-year-old Hayden Rybicki, 19-year-old Delaney Eary and 44-year-old Melissa Parrett were killed in the shooting.

The suspect, 21-year-old Chase Garvey, led police on a pursuit before he shot himself, causing his vehicle to crash. Garvey died at the hospital, Mallery said.

To donate at Bourbon House Pizza Tuesday, all you have to do is mention the fundraiser when ordering, and "20% of your order will be split evenly amongst the families," according to a Facebook post by Bourbon House Pizza.

This is available for carryout, dine-in or delivery orders.

The restaurant will also accept donations even if you don't place an order.

The two Bourbon House Pizza locations hosting the fundraiser are located in Florence and Newport:



7500 Oakbrook Dr, Florence, KY 41042 | Open from 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY 41071 | Open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can donate at either location during business hours on Tuesday.

In addition to this fundraiser, several events are planned through August:



July 31: Larosa's locations in Florence, Hebron, Edgewood, Crescent Springs and Mt. Zion will donate 20% of proceeds from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Aug. 3: Longnecks Sports Grill is hosting bourbon basket raffles, a cornhole tournament, silent auction, and a split-the-pot raffle from noon to close.

Aug. 11: Skyline Chili in Union has pledged to donate 35% of restaurant sales from 10:30 a.m. to close.

Direct donations can also be made through the GoFundMe accounts we compiled in our previous reporting here.