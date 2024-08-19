NKY Health Department: Parasitic illness spreading from local public pool

FLORENCE KY. — An outbreak of Cryptosporidiosis, better known as Crypto, is sweeping through Northern Kentucky.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department confirmed about a dozen cases and believes numerous probable cases are out there.

Crypto is a gastrointestinal illness with the following symptoms:



Watery diarrhea

Abdominal cramps

Low fever

Vomiting

Nausea

Health officials say several of the current cases are associated with a local public pool but have not named the facility.

The department says the parasite is resistant to the normal level of chlorination, so even pools operating at the required standards can have an outbreak of Crypto.

Health officials warn that young children and those with suppressed immune systems are at the greatest risk for serious illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the incubation period for the illness is two to 10 days, often presenting symptoms after seven days of exposure.

Crypto is spread through animal or human feces and inadequate handwashing is a common way to spread the parasite.

Health officials warn that Crypto is also known to be resistant to hand sanitizers, but persistent cleaning of surfaces and hand washing can help reduce risk.

Those who have similar symptoms are asked to avoid public pools for at least two weeks after symptoms have stopped.

If you believe you are infected, health officials encourage you to contact your healthcare provider for testing and call the Northern Kentucky Health Department. The department said in a press release that they are still investigating the outbreak.