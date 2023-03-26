NKY Chamber announces 2023 Business Impact Awards finalists

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) announced Friday the finalists for its annual Business Impact Awards.

"Each year, the NKY Chamber recognizes local business leaders and innovators that are positively impacting the Northern Kentucky Metro through innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership," the NKY Chamber said in a statement.

“The Business Impact Awards are an opportunity for us to shine a light on those advancing our region and ensuring the NKY Metro remains competitive and thriving,” said Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the NKY Chamber. "All of this year’s finalists have proven their positive impacts upon the region through innovative practices, customer service, employee-centric approaches and more. We are thrilled to be able to honor them for their hard work and dedication.”

The 2023 Business Impact Awards finalists are arranged by the following categories based on number of employees, Small (1-10), Medium (11-50), Large (over 50).

The Business Award "recognizes businesses that are industry leaders in their respective markets and represent Northern Kentucky to the broader region by providing outstanding goods or services," the chamber said. The 2023 nominees in this category are:

Small Business



Centennial Inc.

Gute Medical LLC

Harris Media Co

leila urgent care

Natural Shea Care, LLC

Medium Business

Allie’s Walkabout

Complete Forklift Repair

Diversified Capital Management

La Mega Media, Inc.

Manning Contracting LLC

Large Business

CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting

Motus Freight

RDI

TENTE Casters, Inc.

TiER1 Performance

The chamber said the "Community Champions Award recognizes a business or organization that not only engages and gives back to the community but values a strong diverse and inclusive workforce as part of the culture and values of the organization." The 2023 nominees in this category are:

For-Profit Company

Circus Mojo & Bircus Brewing Co.

Close the Loop

DBL Law

Global Business Solutions, Inc.

Perfetti Van Melle USA

Nonprofit Company

ArtsWave

Gateway Community and Technical College

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road

Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky

Samaritan Car Care Clinic

The Cool Place to Work Award "Recognizes a business that is a fun place to work and demonstrates innovative initiatives to discover, grow, maintain and retain its workforce while fostering a culture where employees value their jobs and enjoy going to work" the chamber said. The 2023 nominees are:

Car-Part.com

Jolly Plumbing Drains Heating and Air

Prolocity Cloud Solutions

Rudler, PSC

St. Elizabeth Healthcare

The Heritage Award "Recognizes a business that has shown consistent stability and has been an economic contributor to the Northern Kentucky community." In order to be considered the nominees must also have been in business for longer than 25 years. The 2023 nominees are:

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

Drees Homes

Paul Hemmer Company

Steinhauser

Tyson Foods

The Start-Up Award, according to the chamber, "Recognizes a business that has been in operation for at least one year, but less than five. This business has shown proven growth and demonstrates sustainability." The 2023 nominees are:

Brewed & Frothy Coffee Co.

Greenway Innovations

In the Curious Kitchen

Revival Vintage Spirits and Bottle Shop

Smoove Creations

The Innovation Award "Recognizes a business that has inspired and delivered new thinking in the marketplace" the NKY Chamber said. The 2023 nominees are:



AquiSense Technologies

Bexion Pharmaceuticals

eGateway Capital

Prysmian Group

Robert Bosch Automotive Steering

“The list of finalists for the Business Impact Awards demonstrates how each of our Northern Kentucky businesses – large, small, new and established – play a part in the collective success of the region,” said Steve Mullinger, Regional President of Huntington Bank. “Huntington Bank is proud to support the NKY Chamber in recognizing the achievements of these businesses and the people driving their accomplishments.”

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Inc., founded in 1969, has nearly 1,700 member companies representing approximately 175,000 employees.