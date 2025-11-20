NFL cornerback spotlights Cincinnati nonprofit for My Cause My Cleats initiative

CINCINNATI — A local nonprofit is getting a major spotlight as NFL cornerback and Cincinnati native Carrington Valentine represents the organization on his cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative.

Valentine, a Moeller grad who spent three years at the University of Kentucky before being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2023, will wear colorful cleats this Sunday that feature the Ladies of Leadership logo on each side.

Since its start in 2007, Ladies of Leadership has served nearly 11,000 girls in the Greater Cincinnati area, bringing them professional, educational and personal opportunities like mentorships and summer enrichment programs. The organization has a special tie to Valentine, whose niece has been a member of the nonprofit since 2022.

"Seeing the confidence that my niece has gained from participating in Ladies of Leadership makes me proud to support their mission," Valentine said in a release.

The nonprofit said in a release that being recognized on a national stage will hopefully open the doors for more partnerships, donors and volunteers who they hope can help them build up young women from some of Cincinnati's most underserved communities.

"We are honored to be chosen by Carrington Valentine for the My Cause My Cleats initiative. His support amplifies our mission to empower young women and strengthen families. This collaboration shows what’s possible when community, leadership, and service come together," said Kimberly Huckleby, president and founder of Ladies of Leadership, said in a statement.

You can learn more about Ladies of Leadership by visiting their website here.