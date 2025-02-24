Newport Aquarium announces spring opening for new $1.5 million exhibit

NEWPORT, Ky. — Newport Aquarium has announced guests will be able to enjoy its newest, $1.5 million exhibit beginning March 21.

The new exhibit, called "Jellies: Go with the Flow" is a 1,700-square-foot expansion to the aquarium. Calling it home will be nearly 100 jellyfish in total, floating within seven different habitats.

The boneless beauties will float along in their own respective tanks, each filled with salt water filtered specifically to each species' needs.

The exhibit will bring six different species of jellyfish together in one space:



The South American sea nettle can grow up to 10-foot-long, flowing tentacles.

The upside-down jellyfish will live in a cylindrical habitat where guests can get a 160-degree view of the jellyfish that lives upside down in order to photosynthesize the algae in its tissues.

The dwarf lion's mane will be the first of its kind seen in the Greater Cincinnati region; sometimes called "ghost jellyfish," they boast a translucent and alien-like appearance.

The blue blubber jellyfish is a brightly-colored species that moves in a distinctive staccato pattern within its habitat.

The white spotted jellyfish is so named for the white spots on its bells.

The moon jellyfish is a fan-favorite, translucent species that already called Newport Aquarium home. They'll move to the new exhibit, where guests can see three of its life stages on display.

Newport Aquarium

"Jellies: Go with the Flow isn't just an exhibit — it's an opportunity for families to pause, connect and create lasting memories together," said Rebecca Foster, executive director of the Newport Aquarium, in a press release. "As a mom, I know the magic of seeing a child's eyes light up with wonder and that's exactly what this investment is about — bringing more awe-inspiring experiences that deepen our connection to each other and the wonders of marine life."

The new exhibit will be open just in time for warmer weather and Spring Break.