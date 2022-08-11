New team lineup for WCPO 9 sales show ‘Cincy Lifestyle’

CINCINNATI — The WCPO 9 weekday lifestyle show, “Cincy Lifestyle,” is excited to announce the promotion of Pete Scalia to full-time host and to introduce two new members of the hosting team, Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw and Michelle Hopkins.

Hughes-Shaw joins the team as a multimedia journalist/fill-in host and Hopkins completes the team as a multimedia journalist/part-time host.

Photo by: Cincy Lifestyle Pete Scalia

Scalia joined the “Cincy Lifestyle” team as the multimedia content producer in August 2021. He began hosting full-time on June 15. The Cincinnati native has experience as a morning news anchor, traffic reporter and in behind-the-scenes work for news departments in Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus, Ohio. He’s also a voice-over artist and professional musician who has opened for Ted Nugent, Bad Company and played keyboards for a funk band produced by Bootsy Collins.

Photo by: Cincy Lifestyle Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Hughes-Shaw’s strong background in media includes television reporting, magazine writing, podcasting and social media management. She is the recipient of an Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Digital Reporting and has most recently worked as the host of lifestyle show, “Living Local,” on WHBF-TV in the Quad Cities. Hughes-Shaw earned her Bachelor of Arts in journalism and mass communication with a certificate in critical cultural competence from the University of Iowa. She is a former Miss Iowa and advocated for mental health awareness and suicide prevention during her tenure.

“Joining the ‘Cincy Lifestyle’ team is a dream come true. I’m excited to see all that the Queen City has to offer,” said Hughes-Shaw. “I’m looking forward to learning what makes this city tick and bringing that to life through storytelling.”

Photo by: Cincy Lifestyle Michelle Hokpkins

Hopkins previously worked at WCPO 9 as an anchor/reporter in the late 1990s. Since that time, Hopkins stayed involved in media as a morning news anchor, consumer reporter at WLWT, video and radio host and started her own consulting business helping small and large companies with message development, media and diversity training and community outreach.

Her Tri-State ties run deep as she directed community relations and engagement programs for Head Start Recruitment/Community Outreach, Mercy Health and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“After a rewarding career in healthcare, I’m absolutely thrilled with this opportunity to return to television and especially to WCPO 9,” said Hopkins. “This move allows me to follow my passion and what I believe is my purpose. It’s a fun show with a great connection to the community, and what could be better? I feel like I’m living my best life.”

“’Cincy Lifestyle’ is a valuable local program for our viewers and customers,” said Linda Hudson, director of sales at WCPO 9. “Having at least two local hosts from Cincinnati was important in our search.”

“Cincy Lifestyle” is an original, local lifestyle show with informative, useful and entertaining content. Advertisers purchase time within the show to feature new and unique aspects of their business. The show airs at 10 a.m. weekdays on WCPO 9 and features local organizations, businesses and happenings throughout the area.

The team of Scalia, Hughes-Shaw and Hopkins will debut on Aug. 22.