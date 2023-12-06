New taxi service announced at CVG

HEBRON, Ky. — A new taxi service is available to help travelers get to and from CVG.

The service is provided by a company called zTrip and is intended to provide a service somewhere between a traditional taxi cab and an on-demand service.

Available at Ground Transport East, zTrip's partnership with CVG provides travelers with a new option for transportation that offers a range of features.

In a press release from CVG and zTrip, the services guarantee there will be no surge pricing, regardless of the day or time of day. There are multiple payment options available and travelers will have the freedom to choose your preferred driver.

The service will also offer wheelchair accessible vehicles to serve travelers' mobility needs.

"We are pleased to welcome zTrip to provide on-demand taxi services for our travelers," said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer of CVG. "This partnership will enhance the travel experience by providing another ground transportation option that is convenient and reliable."

Those interested in using the service can download the zTrip app, which is on the Apple iTunes store and Google Play store. Through December 31, CVG says using its name as a promo code will earn users $10 in ride credits.