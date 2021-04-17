Local leaders to promote safety, unity at community conversation Saturday

CINCINNATI — Community leaders and activists are coming together on the West Side Saturday to host a conversation they hope will lead to a safe summer and rest of the year.

The Cincinnati Works Phoenix Project is teaming up with Price Hill Safety CAT, a community-led team working to improve safety and quality of life in Price Hill, to bring people together to promote peace and prosperity. Gun locks and yard signs with safety tips will also be available at the conversation.

This comes after a record-setting year for violence in Cincinnati. However, the Cincinnati Police Department said crime in the Price Hill area has actually gone down over the past few years.

The conversation is starting around 3 p.m. Saturday at 3411 Warsaw Ave.