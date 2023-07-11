'Glass everywhere': Price Hill residents, employees say around 30 cars broken into over the weekend

CINCINNATI — A string of break-ins left around 30 cars damaged in Price Hill Sunday, according to employees and residents in the area.

“We just saw like glass everywhere on the lot,” said Jennifer Egbo, who lives in a complex off Bushnell Street.

Egbo's car was spared, but her brother’s was not.

“We went we checked if anything was stolen,” she said. “Nothing was stolen.”

She counted six cars that appeared to have been broken into in her complex parking lot.

“I thought it was just like one incident,” said another complex resident, who asked WCPO not to share his name. “I looked over to the next car, which happened to be mine, and the window was out on the ground.”

The resident told us nothing was stolen from his car either.

“They pick and chose the cars that they broke into,” he said. “I think that was based on the type of glass that the car has. My car has the laminate glass, so it falls out in one piece and stays together.”

Up the hill and around the corner, WCPO saw a Glass America employee replacing the glass on a car window in another parking lot.

“This will be my fourth door glass,” said employee Chad Smithson of his work in the area Tuesday.

A maintenance worker said approximately 26 cars were damaged in the public parking lot on Matson Place, across the street from Primavista and not far from Incline Public House.

Smithson said the glass replacement can cost between $220 and $500, which often is less than an insurance deductible.

One of the victims in Sunday’s vandalism said she had to pay $219 out of pocket with insurance since she had not hit her deductible.

“My backseat driver-side window was shattered,” Kathleen O'Neill said.

O’Neill parks in the public lot on Matson Place. It’s not the first time her car has been vandalized.

“My car was vandalized July 2,” she said. “This is the second incident I've had this month.”

Individuals online complained of similar incidents happening in Clifton.

City data shows two incidents of “criminal damaging/endangering” at CUF parking lots last weekend with a total of 42 victims. The weekend before, the data shows an additional two incidents at parking lots near the University of Cincinnati with 21 victims total.