CPD: Woman shot and killed in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police were called to a home on Enright Avenue in East Price Hill for reports of a shooting Saturday evening shortly before 9 p.m.

Police say once on scene they discovered a woman, only described as being in her 40s or 50s, deceased at the scene.

Police have not released her identity nor if they have any suspects in this apparent homicide.

This was the second shooting on Saturday in East Price Hill. Police said that shortly after midnight on Saturday morning one person was also shot in East Price Hill and they are listed in critical condition.

Cincinnati police responded to multiple other shootings on Saturday evening including a Spring Grove Village shooting where police say three people were shot and most recently police are investigating a shooting where they say a 7-year-old child was shot in North Avondale.

