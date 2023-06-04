CPD: 3 people shot in Spring Grove Village; all are expected to survive

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police say three people were shot in a business on Kings Run Drive in Spring Grove Village Saturday evening at approximately 8 p.m.

Police said one victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. The other two victims were transported by private cars to Good Samaritan Hospital. All three shooting victims are expected to survive.

Cincinnati police said the shooting is under investigation. It's unclear if they have any suspects at this time.

WCPO will update this story as more information develops.