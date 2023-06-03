Watch Now
CPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting in East Price Hill

Posted at 8:52 AM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 09:10:35-04

CINCINNATI — One person is in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday morning, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

Just after midnight on Saturday, the CPD responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Mansion Avenue and Kensington Place.

While on scene, officers located an individual who sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UC Medical Center and and is currently listed in "critical condition, but stable," the CPD said.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. The CPD has not yet stated if they have any suspects in the shooting.

