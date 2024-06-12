CPD: Juvenile grazed in the head during drive-by shooting in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A juvenile was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening in East Price Hill, Cincinnati police said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in to 700 block of Well Street near W 8th Street.

CPD said a juvenile girl, who's exact age hasn't been revealed, had a graze to the head. Her injuries were non-life-threatening, CPD said.

There was also another person nearby that had a panic attack after the shooting.

An officer on scene said a black SUV fled the scene with four male occupants in the vehicle. There were several shell casings throughout the crime scene, the officer said.

This is the second juvenile who has been injured in a drive-by shooting in Cincinnati in the last 24 hours.

Tuesday evening around 8:30 p.m. a 15-year-old boy was injured a drive-by shooting near South Avondale Elementary School.