Police: Juvenile shot near South Avondale Elementary School

Posted at 8:41 PM, Jun 11, 2024

CINCINNATI — One juvenile was shot near South Avondale Elementary School, Cincinnati police said Monday night.

CPD Lt. Tim Lanter said District 4 units responded to 614 Prospect Place, near the elementary school, for a reported shooting. Officers found one juvenile shot.

Lanter did not say the age of the victim nor the severity of their injury. There was also no word on a possible suspect.

We have a crew at the scene and will provide more information when it is made available.

