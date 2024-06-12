Police: Juvenile shot near South Avondale Elementary School

CINCINNATI — One juvenile was shot near South Avondale Elementary School, Cincinnati police said Monday night.

CPD Lt. Tim Lanter said District 4 units responded to 614 Prospect Place, near the elementary school, for a reported shooting. Officers found one juvenile shot.

Lanter did not say the age of the victim nor the severity of their injury. There was also no word on a possible suspect.

