CPD: Cincinnati police officer hit pedestrian in crosswalk in East Price Hill

Posted at 3:14 PM, Aug 01, 2023
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati police officer hit a pedestrian with their cruiser on Saturday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

CPD said a pedestrian was walking in a cross walk in the area of 700 Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill at around 5:08 p.m. when the collision happened. The pedestrian's injuries were "non-life-threatening," CPD said.

CPD did not say whether the officer will be charged with anything, or if they were ticketed for the collision. WCPO has submitted a records request to CPD for additional reports and documentation of the incident.

