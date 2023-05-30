Ex-Cincinnati councilman Jeff Pastor agrees to plead guilty in public corruption case

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor has agreed to plead guilty in his public corruption case.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio's office said Pastor has agreed to plead guilty to honor services wire fraud. The agreement was filed in federal court ahead of Pastor's scheduled hearing Wednesday.

FBI agents arrested Pastor at his home in the early morning hours of Nov. 10, 2020. In addition to wire fraud, a federal grand jury charged Pastor with bribery, attempted extortion, money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was accused of taking $55,000 in bribes, and a luxury weekend trip to Miami on a private plane, in exchange for votes on two development deals.

When David DeVillers, then-U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, announced the indictment he referred to a "culture of corruption" in the city. The FBI had already arrested then-council president pro tem Tamaya Dennard months before. P.G. Sittenfield was arrested one week after Pastor, with a jury convicting him of bribery and attempted extortion last July.

Pastor kept a low profile following the indictment, relying on his attorney Ben Dusing to do the talking, suggesting the FBI targeted his client because of his youth, political inexperience and naivete. Pastor was then forced to find a new attorney when Dusing was temporarily suspended from practicing law in 2020.

His current attorney, public defender Karen Savir, did not respond to a request for comment.

