CPD: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A man has died and two other people have been hospitalized after a shooting in East Price Hill late Monday morning.

Cincinnati police officials said the shooting took place around 11:00 a.m. on West Eighth Street near McPherson Avenue. Responders transported three men to the hospital for apparent gunshot wounds. Officials said one man was pronounced dead after the shooting and another suffered life-threatening-injuries but is in stable condition. The third victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.