Police arrest suspect in Westwood quadruple shooting that critically injured 2 kids

CINCINNATI — Police have identified a suspect in the quadruple shooting in Westwood that left two young boys critically injured over the weekend.

Cincinnati police spokesperson Emily Szink said Tuesday morning that 19-year-old Darius Harris Jr. has been charged with four counts of felonious assault. Harris was in police custody as of Tuesday morning.

Saturday evening, police responded to the intersection of McHenry and Cavanaugh avenues, where four people had been shot, including the three children, a 6-year-old, a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old. The 6-year-old and 8-year-old both suffered critical injuries and were transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

Szink said the 6-year-old was released from the hospital Monday, but the 8-year-old remained in a medically induced coma Tuesday morning. The 7-year-old was treated and released Saturday night.

An 18-year-old also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, police said.

