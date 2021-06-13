CPD: 2 children critical after quadruple shooting in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police confirmed Saturday evening that at least four people were shot Saturday in the vicinity of McHenry and Cavanaugh in Westwood, including a 6- and 8-year-old.

CPD Lt. Col. Mike John confirmed the ages of those involved in the shooting.

Both children were suffering critical injuries, according to John.

CPD confirms four victims in a shooting at McHenry and Cavanaugh. Two adults and an 8-year-old and 6-year-old child were hurt. @CincyPD says the two children are both critical, 8-year-old in very bad shape. Police are urging anyone with info to come forward. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/VBJdTcuTS5 — Josh Bazan (@JoshBazan) June 13, 2021

