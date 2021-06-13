Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

CPD: 2 children critical after quadruple shooting in Westwood

items.[0].image.alt
Rob Pieper/WCPO
Cincinnati police responded to a shooting that involved at least two adults and two children at Reem Markets on McHenry Avenue, June 12, 2021.
westwood-shooting-2-children-june-2021.jpg
Posted at 8:29 PM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 20:50:23-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police confirmed Saturday evening that at least four people were shot Saturday in the vicinity of McHenry and Cavanaugh in Westwood, including a 6- and 8-year-old.

CPD Lt. Col. Mike John confirmed the ages of those involved in the shooting.

Both children were suffering critical injuries, according to John.

WCPO will update this story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!