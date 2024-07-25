Need financial help? This 513Relief Bus event has free resources available

CINCINNATI — With the cost of food and housing high, many families have felt the strain of trying to navigate choppy financial waters — but free resources are available.

On Thursday, the 513Relief Bus will be helping west side families arm themselves with important information and resources to help. The bus, a no-cost service from Hamilton County that provides services ranging from health screenings to economic relief programs, will be at the Sayler Park Recreation Center on Home City Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

People on-site will provide free financial resources and financial counseling services to residents on a wide variety of money-related topics:



Debt management planning and counseling

Budgeting education

Credit report review

First-time home buyer counseling

Student loan counseling

Financial literacy education

The services will be offered in partnership with Trinity Debt Management, but they won't be the only ones providing services on Thursday.

In addition, UC Health, Talbert House, Hamilton County Job & Family Services and Hamilton County Public Health will also be there to help families with other free services, including signing up for assistant programs like SNAP and Medicaid.

There will also be access to free health screenings and mental health resources like depression, anxiety and substance use screenings.

If you aren't a resident of Sayler Park, but are in need of the resources provided by the 513Relief Bus, there are other events held regularly. You can check the full schedule online. The next event is Monday, July 29 in Lockland.