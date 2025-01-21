Nearly a dozen Greater Cincinnati residents among Jan. 6 convicts pardoned by President Donald Trump

CINCINNATI — Nearly a dozen southwest Ohioans have been pardoned for their part in the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots after President Donald Trump signed an executive order pardoning and commuting prison sentences for those involved.

The proclamation was signed by Trump the same day he was inaugurated as President; it commutes the sentences of multiple individuals who were still serving prison time, while others have been pardoned.

Those with commuted sentences will have their sentence reduced to "time served as of January 20, 2025," the proclamation reads. However, a commuted sentence is still time served, which means those people will still have a criminal record bearing the charges on which they were convicted for the riots.

Among those who had their sentences commuted by the proclamation were members of the Oath Keepers, one of the largest far-right anti-government militia groups in America. Those members include Jessica Watkins, a self-proclaimed recruiter for the group who ran The Jolly Roger Bar and Grill in Woodstock, Ohio.

Watkins was sentenced in 2023 to serve 8.5 years in prison. She's the only one from southwest Ohio to have a commuted sentence — the rest are all pardoned instead.

While the FBI has arrested more than 1,500 people nationwide for their part in the Jan. 6 attack, nearly a dozen of those people were from the Greater Cincinnati area.

Here is a look at the full list of either commutations and pardons for people from the Tri-State:

Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl

Watkins and Crowl were indicted alongside Virginia man Thomas Caldwell just weeks after the January 6 attacks, on January 27, 2021, court records show.

Photo included in federal indictment Jessica Watkins and co-defendant Donovan Crowl inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020



Watkins and Crowl, both of Champaign County, were members of the Ohio State Regular Militia, "a local militia organization, many of whose members form a dues-paying subset of the Oath Keepers," a criminal complaint reads. That document goes on to say that Watkins claimed to be the "commanding officer" of that militia group and that she and Crowl planned together "to forcibly storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021."

In November, Watkins sent a text message to several people interested in joining her local militia group, encouraging them to participate in “a week-long basic Basic Training class” in early January, according to court records. The classes were to be held an hour north of Columbus, Watkins said, presumably in Woodstock, or a nearby town.

“I need you fighting fit by inauguration,” the 38-year-old told another interested member. “It’s a military-style basic, here in Ohio, with a Marine drill sergeant running it.”

Watkins, Crowl and other Oath Keepers from Ohio moved in a "stack" tactical formation as they entered the Capitol, pushing their way forward in the crowds.

When FBI agents searched Watkins' home in Ohio, they found a document that "appears to be directions for making explosives, authored by 'The Jolly Roger,'" according to court documents.

FBI Federal prosecutors say FBI agents found bomb making instructions during a search of Jessica Watkins' home



Watkins was found guilty in November 2022 on charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder and conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging duties.

Crowl was found guilty in July 2023 but has not yet been sentenced.

January 6th committee shares evidence involving Ohio Oath Keepers

Sandra and Bennie Parker

Federal documents say the Parkers, a married couple from Morrow, Ohio, traveled together with Crowl from Ohio to DC.

U.S. Capitol surveillance recording, FBI affidavit Sandra Parker and other Oath Keepers inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a photo included in an FBI affidavit.



Prosecutors alleged in court documents that then-60-year-old Sandra and then-70-year-old Bennie conspired to forcibly storm the Capitol, planned their attack in advance and communicated with one another before, during and after the attack.

The Parkers dressed in “camouflaged-combat attire” and worked with other members of the Oath Keepers, “a large but loosely organized coalition of militia that believe the federal government has been co-opted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their rights,” to breach the Capitol, according to the affidavit.

FBI affidavit Photo of Sandra Parker inside Capitol on Jan. 6 from federal affidavit

ABC News reported Bennie Parker was not alleged to have entered the Capitol, but Parker did.

In March 2023, a D.C. jury found Sandra guilty along with three other associates of the Oath Keepers. Bennie was found not guilty of the obstruction charge he'd faced, but both Parkers were found guilty of trespassing.

Feds: Morrow couple worked with Oath Keepers militia in Capitol insurrection

According to an unsealed search warrant, federal agents seized more than 20 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition from the Parkers' home in Morrow in February 2021. Federal agents seized magazines and boxes of ammunition for a wide variety of weapons, including handguns, semi-automatic rifles and shotguns, according to a list of items attached to the executed search warrant.

Both Parkers were convicted on charges of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding; Sandra was additionally convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiring to prevent an officer of the United States from discharging a duty and destruction of government property.

New evidence revealed in Jan. 6 Capitol riot investigation of Warren County couple

Bennie and Sandra were each sentenced to 60 months of probation in 2023.

Justin Stoll

Justin Stoll recorded, narrated, and posted videos from outside the Capitol as rioters broke through barricades surrounding the Capitol.

YouTube Justin Stoll on Jan. 6, 2021 at United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Stoll, a self-described "media influencer" who lives in Wilmington, "proceeded past police barricades that other rioters had torn down or moved," according to a plea agreement filed in United States District Court in Cincinnati.

"We are at war at the Capitol," said Stoll in one of the videos he uploaded to his public YouTube channel. "Patriots have had enough. We have taken the Capitol."

According to an affidavit filed by a Cincinnati FBI special agent, one of Stoll's viewers posted a comment under one of those videos.

Southern Ohio man tied to Capitol storming

"Cool I'm glad I saved this video lol I hope you really went in the Capitol bldg. You'll have 10 years of free room and board waiting for you," wrote the viewer, according to the affidavit.

In a plea agreement signed by Stoll, he admits that prosecutors can prove he threatened a person who had watched his videos.

"If you ever in your f****** existence did something to jeopardize taking me away from my family, you will absolutely meet your maker," Stoll said in the video. "You can play that for the D.A. in court; I don't care. If you ever jeopardize me from being with my family, you will absolutely meet your motherf***** maker, and I will be the one to arrange the meeting."

Former Wilmington resident gets probation related to Capitol riot

Stoll was ultimately sentenced to 24 months probation for the threat.

Paul Seymour Sr. and Paul Seymour Jr.

Paul Seymour Jr. held a Trump flag as he and his father, Paul Seymour Sr., walked inside the breached Capitol with rioters, and posed for a photo next to a statue of Confederate hero Robert E. Lee, according to documents filed by the U.S. Attorney's office in the District of Columbia.

United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Paul Seymour Sr. and Paul Seymour Jr. in the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021



The Seymours didn't damage property or physically hurt anyone that day, according to court records.

According to federal prosecutors, the Seymours entered the Capitol building "through broken Senate Wing Doors," after some rioters assaulted officers, and officers had used pepper spray to disperse the crowd and ordered them to leave.

The Seymours were inside the Capitol for "almost 30 minutes parading through the building at will," according to the prosecution's sentencing memo. "After it had grown dark in Washington, D.C. on January 6, the Seymours finally left the restricted grounds of the Capitol. Seymour Jr. posed for a photograph taken of himself in front of a line of police officers who had formed a perimeter outside the Capitol."

Father, son sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Both father and son were sentenced to 12 months probation.

Dean Robert Harshman

Harshman's identity was brought to FBI agents investigating the Capitol riots by at least two tipsters.

The Waynesville, Ohio man appeared in photos obtained by officials that showed Harshman walking alongside other protesters outside the Capitol.

A search of his cell phone found Harshman had recorded himself participating in the rally before walking to the Capitol.

Photos provided by the FBI

In one of the videos, Harshman can be heard saying, "This is a historic march to the Capitol."

Court documents say Harshman also filmed multiple videos as rioters entered Capitol grounds, showing people passing security barriers. In the video, Harshman yells, "This is the stuff they ain't gonna show you on TV!" and "We're taking our House back!"

Officials said Capitol CCTV captured Harshman entering the Capitol building through the broken Senate Wing door. Video shows he made his way to the Crypt and entered a nearby office. He was inside the Capitol building for around 15 minutes, according to court documents.

Harshman was arrested and charged in 2023, but has not yet faced a trial.

Timothy Allen Hart

The FBI received tips from at least four people regarding Timothy Allen Hart’s participation in the riot, including associated social media accounts and a description of the clothing he wore on Jan. 6, according to the criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Federal court documents

Hart, from Huber Heights, posted five videos to YouTube, including four on Jan. 6 that include a video of the rally for President Donald Trump; a video taken while walking to the U.S. Capitol; and two videos that appear to be recorded from the top of a scaffolding showing protesters pushing past Capitol police.

A fifth video from Jan. 4 was captioned “Headed to DC from Dayton Ohio to support President Trump because the election was tainted” and shows Hart driving to Washington, D.C., during which he said he is going “to represent for Donald J. Trump,” the statement of facts read.

Federal court documents

Hart allegedly was in the crowd of people shown in a YouTube video posted Jan. 11 by Buggs Media Network that shows the crowd knocking down barriers manned by uniformed police officers.

“The crowd, including Hart, were able to overwhelm the officers and move toward the Capitol where the Electoral Vote would be counted. Hart and others also entered restricted Capitol grounds,” the criminal complaint stated.

Federal court documents

Hart was sentenced to three years probation.

Luke Faulkner and Jared Kastner

Jared Kastner, a then-Wright Patterson Air Force Base employee and Beavercreek resident was indicted along with Faulkner, a Blanchester resident.

U.S. Capitol surveillance camera, FBI affidavit A red arrow points at Jared Kastner seen in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an FBI affidavit.



While investigating the riot, the FBI identified a gmail account and phone number that was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and associated with Kastner. Records from Google placed the device associated with the account inside the Capitol from 2:14 to 2:52 p.m., according to court records.

FBI agents reportedly used Kastner’s driver’s license photograph to compare to images and videos from the Capitol. Kastner’s former supervisor identified Kastner in two images from Jan. 6, according to federal court documents.

An investigator also identified Kastner in surveillance footage from inside the Capitol walking though the Senate Wing door at 2:17 p.m., according to court records. Kastner was reportedly with Faulkner, who was also charged with illegally entering the Capitol.

Federal court documents

Phone records matched a number associated with Faulker as one of Kastner’s most frequent contacts, according to documents.

Another video reportedly showed Kastner, Faulker and a third, unidentified person inside the Capitol’s Crypt.

Kastner was sentenced to five months in prison. Faulkner was sentenced to 24 months probation.