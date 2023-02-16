Nearly 2,000 people without power in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Thousands of people are without power in the Tri-State. The majority of the outages are impacting the City of Covington.

According to Duke Energy's outage map, nearly 2,000 people in a large portion of the city do not have power. Duke Energy said the estimated time of restoration is around 9:45 a.m.

The company has not been able to identify a cause.

Other communities where at least a few hundred are without power include Madeira and Cleves.

