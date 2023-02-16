Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nearly 2,000 people without power in Covington

Covington power outage .png
Duke Energy
Covington power outage .png
Tri State power .png
Posted at 8:10 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 08:13:05-05

COVINGTON, Ky. — Thousands of people are without power in the Tri-State. The majority of the outages are impacting the City of Covington.

According to Duke Energy's outage map, nearly 2,000 people in a large portion of the city do not have power. Duke Energy said the estimated time of restoration is around 9:45 a.m.

The company has not been able to identify a cause.

Other communities where at least a few hundred are without power include Madeira and Cleves.

Click here for a look at all the outages across the region.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
1 airlifted, 3 others injured after Brown County crash NKY dad on a mission to bring home son recovering from accident in California Police identify woman killed in Mount Auburn apartment building

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.