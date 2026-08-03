National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Tri-State during storms over the weekend

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in the Tri-State during storms on Aug. 1.

On Monday, the NWS said tornadoes occurred in Franklin County, Indiana and Warren County, Ohio during the weekend's storms.

According to the NWS, a storm survey will be conducted around multiple Indiana counties to determine details about the tornado.

A final assessment on the Warren County tornado will also be released this week, the NWS said.