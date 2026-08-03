Cincinnati woman charged with making bomb threats to Mississippi offices

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman is facing a federal charge after she allegedly made bomb threats to two Mississippi offices in July, according to court documents.

Michelle Edwards, who lives in West Price Hill, is charged with transmitting a threatening communication containing a threat to kill or injure the person of another or damage or destroy any building.

According to a federal affidavit, Edwards placed a bomb threat to the George County Chancery Clerk's Office in Mississippi on July 23 shortly after 1:30 p.m. Edwards then made a second bomb threat toward the Jackson County Sheriff's Office around 2 p.m. that day.

Edwards allegedly used a blocked phone number to call the George County Chancery Clerk approximately 21 times, and during the calls, she said "Do not go outside," "the clock is ticking" and "die," according to an affidavit. Investigators then identified the blocked number and found that it was associated with Edwards.

While investigators were reviewing Edwards' phone, they found that she called the Jackson County Sheriff's Office Dispatch approximately eight times while hiding her caller ID, and two of those calls contained threats. In the first call, Edwards allegedly said, "y'all got a bomb outside, don't come outside b—h." In the second call, Edwards allegedly said, "y'all still in there?" The calls to the sheriff's office caused the building to go on lockdown, and the sheriff's office conducted a bomb sweep of the building's exterior with a K9.

Court documents show that investigators also identified Edwards via an "open-source search" of her phone number through Cash App, which revealed two accounts. Investigators also reviewed text messages that referenced "Michelle." Edwards' phone number was also associated with numerous Cincinnati Police Department reports, which linked her as the owner of the phone.

Investigators also found that Edwards' phone was "bedded down" in the area of Pedretti Avenue in West Price Hill on the night of July 23.