National Underground Railroad Freedom Center named best history museum in country

CINCINNATI — The votes have been tallied, and the results are in, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center has been named the best history museum in the country, according to the USA Today 10Best 2023 Reader's Poll.

The museum opened in 2004 on the banks of the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati. According to their website, their mission is "To pursue inclusive freedom by promoting social justice for all, building on the principles of the Underground Railroad."

The Freedom Center has hosted 1.3 million visitors since its opening, with another 2 million utilizing its online resources. In 2014, the museum launched an online resource to help in the fight against modern slavery.

The museum continues to showcase new exhibitions and offer public programming, including an upcoming New Orleans Jazz Concert featuring Ashlin Parker on March 30

Coming in at number 5 on the list was the Cincinnati Museum Center.