National Drug Take Back Day is April 22: Here's where you can drop off medicine

CINCINNATI — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a Drug Enforcement Administration initiative that allows Americans to safely dispose of drugs that might otherwise be at risk of abuse.

Anyone with unused or expired opioids, amphetamines or other potentially addictive and dangerous drugs in their medicine cabinet can take them to the nearest drop-off location between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

In October 2022, the event collected 324 tons of prescriptions across 4,902 different locations nationwide.

Stores like Meijer and some Kroger locations will accept the drug drop-offs, though there are other locations throughout the Tri-State area working to collect any unwanted prescriptions or expired medications.

Indiana:

Ripley County Indiana State Police post — 902 South Adams Street in Versailles

Kentucky

Campbell County:



Fort Thomas Police Department — 130 North Ft. Thomas Avenue

Northern Kentucky University Police — 251 Nunn Drive, Highland Heights

Highland Heights Police Department — 176 Johns Hill Road

Alexandria Police Department/Community Center — 8236 West Main Street

West Alexandria Police Department — 71 East Dayton Street

Kenton County:



Erlanger Police Department — 505 Commonwealth Avenue

Boone County:



Boone County Sheriff's Office, 3000 Conrad Lane in Burlington

Kroger Pharmacy — 7685 Mall Road, Florence

Ohio

Hamilton County:

Norwood:



Norwood Police Department, front lobby — 4701 Montgomery Road

Spring Grove Village:

Kroger parking lot — 4747 Kenard Avenue

Amberly Village:

Amberly Village Fire Department — 7149 Ridge Road

Roselawn:

Walgreens parking lot — 1776 East Seymour Drive

Lincoln Heights:

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office — 1201 Steffen Avenue

Reading:

City of Reading Police Department lobby — 1000 Market Street

Fairfax:

Fairfax Police Department — 5903 Hawthorne Ave

Silverton:

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office — 6943 Montgomery Road

Deer Park:

Deer Park Police Department lobby — 7777 Blue Ash Road

Springdale:

Springdale Police Department — 12105 Lawnview Avenue

Greenhills:

Greenhills Municipal Building — 11000 Winton Road

Springfield Township:

Springfield Township Police Department — 1130 Compton Road

Forest Park:

Forest Park Police Department — 1203 West Kemper Road

Anderson Township:

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office — 7850 Five Mile Road

Westwood:

Cincinnati Police District 3 — 2300 Ferguson Road

Sharonville:

Sharonville Police Department — 3639 East Kember Road

Blue Ash:

Blue Ash Municipal and Safety Center front parking lot — 4343 Cooper Road

Montgomery:

Montgomery Police Department — 10150 Montgomery Road

Green Township:

Green Township Police kiosk in the lobby — 6303 Harrison Avenue

Miami Township:

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office — 3780 Shady Lane

Harrison:

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office — 9940 New Haven Road

Butler County:

West Chester:



Walgreens parking lot — 7804 Cincinnati-Dayton Road

Fairfield:

Fairfield Police Department — 5230 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton:

Hamilton Police Department — 331 South Front Street

Fairfield Township Police Department — 6485 Vonnie Vale Court

Ross Township Police Department — 4055 Hamilton-Cleves Road

Oxford:

Tri-Community Center — 6025 Fairfield Road

Walmart — 5720 College Corner Pike

Oxford Police Department — 101 East High Street

Talawanda High School — 5301 University Park Blvd.

Warren County:

Mason:



Kroger — 5100 Terra Firma Drive

Carlisle:

Carlisle Police Department — 474 Fairview Avenue

Maineville:

Hamilton Township Police — 7780 South State Route 48

Franklin:

Franklin City Building — 1 Benjamin Franklin Way

Lebanon:

Kroger Parking Lot — 1425 Columbus Avenue

Springboro:

Clearcreek Township Police Department — 7593 Bunnell Hill Road

City of Springboro Municipal Building — 320 West Central Avenue

Waynesville:

Waynesville Police Department — 1400 Lytle Road

Clinton County:

Blanchester:



Kroger — 1001 Cherry Street

Wilmington:

Wilmington Police Department — 69 North South Street

Clinton County Sheriff's Office — 1645 Davids Drive

Sabina:

Uhl's Sabina — 440 East Washington

Clermont County:

Milford:



Miami Township Police Department — 5900 McPicken Drive

Pierce Township:

Pierce Township Police Department — 950 Locust Corner Road

Batavia:

Clermont County Sheriff's Office — 4470 S.R. 222

Amelia:

Central Joint Fire & EMS — 1776 State Route 125

Brown County:

Georgetown:



Brown County Sheriff's Office parking lot — 750 Mount Orab Pike

If you don't see a location close to you listed here, you can search for locations nearby through the DEA's search portal.