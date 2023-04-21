National Drug Take Back Day is April 22: Here's where you can drop off medicine

CINCINNATI — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a Drug Enforcement Administration initiative that allows Americans to safely dispose of drugs that might otherwise be at risk of abuse.
Anyone with unused or expired opioids, amphetamines or other potentially addictive and dangerous drugs in their medicine cabinet can take them to the nearest drop-off location between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
In October 2022, the event collected 324 tons of prescriptions across 4,902 different locations nationwide.
Stores like Meijer and some Kroger locations will accept the drug drop-offs, though there are other locations throughout the Tri-State area working to collect any unwanted prescriptions or expired medications.
Indiana:
- Ripley County Indiana State Police post — 902 South Adams Street in Versailles
Kentucky
Campbell County:
- Fort Thomas Police Department — 130 North Ft. Thomas Avenue
- Northern Kentucky University Police — 251 Nunn Drive, Highland Heights
- Highland Heights Police Department — 176 Johns Hill Road
- Alexandria Police Department/Community Center — 8236 West Main Street
- West Alexandria Police Department — 71 East Dayton Street
Kenton County:
- Erlanger Police Department — 505 Commonwealth Avenue
Boone County:
- Boone County Sheriff's Office, 3000 Conrad Lane in Burlington
- Kroger Pharmacy — 7685 Mall Road, Florence
Ohio
Hamilton County:
Norwood:
- Norwood Police Department, front lobby — 4701 Montgomery Road
Spring Grove Village:
- Kroger parking lot — 4747 Kenard Avenue
Amberly Village:
- Amberly Village Fire Department — 7149 Ridge Road
Roselawn:
- Walgreens parking lot — 1776 East Seymour Drive
Lincoln Heights:
- Hamilton County Sheriff's Office — 1201 Steffen Avenue
Reading:
- City of Reading Police Department lobby — 1000 Market Street
Fairfax:
- Fairfax Police Department — 5903 Hawthorne Ave
Silverton:
- Hamilton County Sheriff's Office — 6943 Montgomery Road
Deer Park:
- Deer Park Police Department lobby — 7777 Blue Ash Road
Springdale:
- Springdale Police Department — 12105 Lawnview Avenue
Greenhills:
- Greenhills Municipal Building — 11000 Winton Road
Springfield Township:
- Springfield Township Police Department — 1130 Compton Road
Forest Park:
- Forest Park Police Department — 1203 West Kemper Road
Anderson Township:
- Hamilton County Sheriff's Office — 7850 Five Mile Road
Westwood:
- Cincinnati Police District 3 — 2300 Ferguson Road
Sharonville:
- Sharonville Police Department — 3639 East Kember Road
Blue Ash:
- Blue Ash Municipal and Safety Center front parking lot — 4343 Cooper Road
Montgomery:
- Montgomery Police Department — 10150 Montgomery Road
Green Township:
- Green Township Police kiosk in the lobby — 6303 Harrison Avenue
Miami Township:
- Hamilton County Sheriff's Office — 3780 Shady Lane
Harrison:
- Hamilton County Sheriff's Office — 9940 New Haven Road
Butler County:
West Chester:
- Walgreens parking lot — 7804 Cincinnati-Dayton Road
Fairfield:
- Fairfield Police Department — 5230 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton:
- Hamilton Police Department — 331 South Front Street
- Fairfield Township Police Department — 6485 Vonnie Vale Court
- Ross Township Police Department — 4055 Hamilton-Cleves Road
Oxford:
- Tri-Community Center — 6025 Fairfield Road
- Walmart — 5720 College Corner Pike
- Oxford Police Department — 101 East High Street
- Talawanda High School — 5301 University Park Blvd.
Warren County:
Mason:
- Kroger — 5100 Terra Firma Drive
Carlisle:
- Carlisle Police Department — 474 Fairview Avenue
Maineville:
- Hamilton Township Police — 7780 South State Route 48
Franklin:
- Franklin City Building — 1 Benjamin Franklin Way
Lebanon:
- Kroger Parking Lot — 1425 Columbus Avenue
Springboro:
- Clearcreek Township Police Department — 7593 Bunnell Hill Road
- City of Springboro Municipal Building — 320 West Central Avenue
Waynesville:
- Waynesville Police Department — 1400 Lytle Road
Clinton County:
Blanchester:
- Kroger — 1001 Cherry Street
Wilmington:
- Wilmington Police Department — 69 North South Street
- Clinton County Sheriff's Office — 1645 Davids Drive
Sabina:
- Uhl's Sabina — 440 East Washington
Clermont County:
Milford:
- Miami Township Police Department — 5900 McPicken Drive
Pierce Township:
- Pierce Township Police Department — 950 Locust Corner Road
Batavia:
- Clermont County Sheriff's Office — 4470 S.R. 222
Amelia:
- Central Joint Fire & EMS — 1776 State Route 125
Brown County:
Georgetown:
- Brown County Sheriff's Office parking lot — 750 Mount Orab Pike
If you don't see a location close to you listed here, you can search for locations nearby through the DEA's search portal.
Watch Live: