'My dad was just so loving' | Nonprofit helps kids, families coping with pain and loss during holiday season

BLUE ASH, Ohio — The holidays aren’t always easy. For those who have lost a loved one, it can be a difficult time.

“He was one of those people that, like, came into a room and just completely brightened your day,” Sarah Watson said about her dad, who she lost at just 10 years old. “Whenever I was with him, I knew I’d be having fun.”

Even with years between the death of their loved one and now, the Watsons still have hard days.

“It does seem to get a little bit easier but there’s always those times, especially during the holidays, that you have those triggers that are like, ‘Gosh I really wish you know Brian, or her dad, was with us,’” said Sarah Watson's mother, Heather.

Sarah Watson Sarah and Heather at Fernside

Although grief is different for everyone, it’s common for the holidays to be a tough time for those on their grief journey, experts say.

“Grief is a really tricky journey, it’s something that stays with you all of the time, but the holidays and those milestone events can definitely intensify and magnify it,” said Caitlin Arndt, a program coordinator with Fernside.

Fernside is a local nonprofit that helps kids and their families navigate the loss of a loved one. And where the Watsons went after the death of Brian.

The organization encourages kids to use expressive art to navigate their grief and help them process their emotions. They also have the kids in groups, to talk with one another and understand that they are not alone — something Sarah said really helped her.

“That was something that I struggled with right after dad passed and I didn’t really know how to handle my grief and stuff. So when I came to Fernside that’s where I found a place where I could just be myself and talk openly about losing a loved one and not feel like I was crazy, or weird, or anything like that,” said Sarah.

WCPO An expressive art project that Fernside children complete.

With that community, Heather and Sarah are making it through. And they have advice for those who may still be in the early stages of their grief, and making it through the holidays.

“Think about what your loved one would want you to do, and I find comfort in that,” said Heather. “Because if your loved one was with you then you would be doing something that was all together.”

And don’t forget to remember the good times.

“My dad was just so loving,” Sarah said. “If you got to know him he was hilarious, I can still hear his laugh in my head which was loud, sometimes obnoxious but yeah he was, he was just an amazing person.”

Sarah Watson Sarah and her father Brian.

Fernside offers its services to children from ages 3 to 18 and their families who are grieving — no matter the loss. And all of their services are 100% free.

They have several locations across the Cincinnati area.

If you wish to receive help from Fernside, contact them at 513-246-9140 or visit their website.