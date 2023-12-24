Multiple people shot in Over-the-Rhine restaurant

CINCINNATI — At least two people have been shot inside a Over-the-Rhine restaurant, Cincinnati police said.

Police responded to Clutch on the 1100 block of Vine Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers speaking with a WCPO crew on the scene confirmed multiple people were shot inside the establishment, but the exact number remains unclear.

Injuries from the shooting also unknown at this time.

Police have not yet said if they have any suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.