Man shot in doorway of business in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A man was shot outside of a business in Over-the-Rhine, according to Cincinnati police.

Police on the scene said the man was in the doorway of a business near the corner of Vine Street and Central Parkway when he was shot.

The man then made his way one street over and was found on Race Street, police said.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police called non life-threatening injuries.

A WCPO crew on the scene said the glass door and entryway of the business was shattered in the shooting.

Police said one person has been detained, but that person is not officially under arrest.