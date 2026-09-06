Multiple injured after armed person lunges at Acton during Canfield Fair, campaign says

CANFIELD, Ohio — Multiple people were injured after an armed person lunged at Dr. Amy Acton, her campaign told WCPO on Sunday.

The incident took place during a campaign stop at the Canfield Fair.

"This kind of violence has no place in Ohio. Dr. Acton will always stand up to the chaos, hate and vitriol that pits us against one another,” said Addie Bullock, Communications Director for the Acton campaign.

The Acton campaign thanked law enforcement for their "swift and decisive action," adding that they are praying for the recovery of those who were injured.

A spokesperson for Vivek Ramaswamy sent the following statement in response to the recent incident at Canfield Fair:

"Candidates should be able to meet with voters without having to worry about threats or violence. What happened today is completely unacceptable and has no place in politics, and we hope hope that no one was hurt," said Connie Luck, communications director for Vivek for Ohio.