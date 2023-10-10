Multiple churches lending a helpful healthy hand at 9th annual Family Day

ROSELAWN, Ohio — Flu season is right around the corner and in light of that, a ten church effort called Family Day took place to encourage communities to take charge when it comes to their health.

Annie and Andrew Johnson have called New Prospect Baptist Church their home for over 30 years. They've seen Family Day grow and impact so many over the years.

“We’ve had some occasions where people had high blood pressure and didn’t know it," Annie said. "We had people who had other problems and we screened here at the church and saved their lives.”

Andrew said he's seen so many blessing unfold from Family Day.

“I've enjoyed coming out and getting all the examination especially when you can’t get to the doctor,” Andrew said.

Annie shared her ears haven't been feeling well so she knew exactly what screening she was going to first.

“For the last couple of weeks I've been having this rowing in my ears,” she said.

Cincinnati Children’s and First Ladies for Health partnered together to create this event. We asked first lady of New Prospect Baptist Church, Regina Lynch, why this partnership is important.

"It takes a village, as they say, to raise children and we need this village to help us pull this health day off. It is so important to have everything in one place," Lynch stated.

Ten different locations offered free screenings like mammograms, vision, eyes, blood testing, flu shots and more for the whole family.

Cincinnati Children's representative Ebony Washington says this event has a mission to encourage the community around it.

“The goal is to empower our churches and our communities to empower them on their health,” she shared.

Especially when it comes to the African American community. According to the CDC almost 58% of the population men and women struggled with hypertension - all African American.

“Our community needs a safe space to be able to talk about their health issues and where to go,” Washington said.