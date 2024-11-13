Mount Notre Dame: Students will be automatically admitted to Xavier University as part of new agreement

CINCINNATI — Mount Notre Dame High School students will be automatically admitted to Xavier University if they so choose beginning in 2025.

The school announced on Tuesday a new "'direct admission" program, starting with the class of 2025.

MND students will be guaranteed a spot at XU so long as they "meet specific academic and admission criteria," MND said in its Facebook post. They did not specify what those criteria are.

The university has a similar agreement with boys who attend St. Xavier High School.

On top of that, each qualifying MND student will be awarded a $1,831 stackable merit scholarship award, just like at St. X.

The agreement aims to "reduce stress, assist in affordability, and provide guaranteed admission for qualifying students," MND said.

Mount Notre Dame, an all-girls school located in Reading, has just under 700 students enrolled at the high school. It was founded in 1860 by the Sisters of Notre Dame, immigrants to the U.S. from Belgium.