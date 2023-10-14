Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Erlanger Saturday afternoon.

According to Erlanger police, the driver of a dark-colored SUV was making a left turn onto Dixie Highway in Erlanger and struck the motorcyclist. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police called life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash and as a result, Dixie Highway will be closed for hours, police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the roadway was wet at the time.