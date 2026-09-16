More than 350 volunteers take part in Butler County Silent Watch to honor veterans lost to suicide

HAMILTON, Ohio — More than 350 people are expected to stand watch Wednesday in Butler County as part of an annual observance honoring veterans who have died by suicide.

The Butler County Veterans Service Commission’s sixth annual Silent Watch began at 6 a.m. outside the Butler County Government Services Center on High Street in Hamilton.

Watch coverage of the observance below:

Hundreds join Butler County Silent Watch to honor veterans lost to suicide

The 17-hour observance continues through 11 p.m.

Volunteers take turns standing a 20-minute watch beside a flag-draped casket, creating an uninterrupted watch throughout the day.

As of Monday, 331 people had signed up to participate, filling more than 93% of the available positions. More than 20 additional volunteers are helping with the event.

The Silent Watch is also meant to raise awareness about veteran suicide and connect veterans and their families with resources.

Twelve Butler County veterans died by suicide in 2025. Six Butler County veterans have died by suicide so far in 2026.

Mental health and veteran support organizations are onsite Wednesday to provide information and resources.

A limited number of 20-minute watch positions are still available. Anyone can participate; volunteers do not have to be veterans.

The event will conclude at 11 p.m. with the folding of the American flag, brief remarks, a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.

Veterans experiencing a crisis, or anyone concerned about a veteran, can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1.