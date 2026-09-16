Cincinnati expands access to Narcan, fentanyl test strips at overdose hotspots

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati and Hamilton County are expanding efforts to prevent fatal opioid overdoses by putting free Narcan and fentanyl test strips in neighborhoods where overdoses happen most often.

Researchers identified 24 overdose hotspots using data from emergency medical calls, overdose response teams and coroner records.

Those locations will now receive NaloxBoxes stocked with naloxone, which can reverse an opioid overdose, along with fentanyl test strips.

“The goal is having these boxes in locations where people are having the most overdoses,” said Ben Feldmeyer, a UC professor and lead researcher on the project.

Some of the boxes are being placed near Red Bike stations. Red Bike Executive Director Doug McClintock said the partnership makes lifesaving resources more accessible in places people already visit.

“We think that's a really great alignment,” McClintock said.

The project also includes educational and treatment resources at some locations. Another 12 overdose hotspots will serve as a control group for researchers.

The study is funded by a $350,000 National Institute of Justice grant.

Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said overdose deaths have declined significantly, but the crisis is far from over.

“Collectively, we've made tremendous progress in reducing overdose deaths, but there is still more work to do,” Driehaus said.

Feldmeyer said Cincinnati's overdose numbers have dropped by about half, but nationally, tens of thousands of people still die from drug overdoses each year.

The researchers hope making these resources available where people need them most can help save more lives.

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