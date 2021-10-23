More than $350,000 raised at American Cancer Society's 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' walk

CINCINNATI — The Tri-State raised more than $350,000 Saturday morning at the American Cancer Society's "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" walk. Thousands crossed the starting line — and for many, the walk was personal.

"It's in memory of my mom," Carly Korte said. "She passed away from breast cancer two and a half years ago and I'm a survivor, too."

Korte and her "Miles for Mom Team" said they hope to make the walk a tradition.

"It's hard...it's good, you know, to raise awareness and have a special event to remember my mom," Korte said.

Each of the pink pinwheels at the walk brings up a memory of its own, representing a life lost to breast cancer. Donna Salyers, the walk's executive committee chair, said money raised will help those fighting every step of the battle.

"It all stays local, and I think that's the heartening thing," Salyers said.

Organizers say 5,000-10,000 people took part — while dozens more volunteered to put it all together. The $350,000 raised was confirmed before the walk even started.

"If we didn't have our team of volunteers, we couldn't pull off this event, so it's awesome to have people who are coming out every year," volunteer lead Tiffan Stephens said. "I think it's because of the personal impact that cancer has on people's families, including mine."

With so many sharing the same heartbreak, the event offers a chance to come together and reflect.

"I think she would be happy, yeah," Korte said. "She'd be proud we're, you know, just trying to raise awareness, and I think she'd be proud."

