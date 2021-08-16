Mom, daughter's pink lemonade stand raises money for breast cancer research

CINCINNATI — As part of a nationwide campaign called #BeTheEnd, originally started by a 7-year-old girl, a Terrace Park mother and her daughter launched their own pink lemonade stand to raise money for breast cancer research.

The national movement challenges kids from all over the country to set up their own pink lemonade stand.

Amy Boshell, a cancer survivor herself, wanted to launch the stand with her daughter because of the direct effect breast cancer has had on their family: Boshell's mother and aunt also battled the disease.

"I'm hoping for 100 hours of research," she said. "This is how I fight and it's the hope we have that my daughter doesn't have to face this and for anyone else who has to in the future."

As they sold cookies and pink lemonade, a memorial display of those who have battled cancer stood on the stand.

"I want to be the end of breast cancer," said Hunter Boshell.

On Sunday, the group raised more than $5,000 for the cause.

Anyone interested in supporting them can still contribute to the cause by donating to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.