Making Strides celebrates 25 years of fighting breast cancer

CINCINNATI — The American Breast Cancer Society's Making Strides walk is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Sunday with its annual walk scheduled for Saturday.

According to the group's Facebook page, this year's walk starts at Yeatman's Cove at 705 E. Pete Rose Way in downtown Cincinnati. There are three different start times for the 5 kilometer walk: 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The path for the walk goes across the Ohio River into Newport, then back across into Cincinnati. Walkers pass Newport Aquarium, Great American Ball Park and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Photo provided/Making Strides Cincinnati Facebook

To volunteer to help with the Making Strides walk, or to donate to the American Cancer Society, visit the ACS Events webpage.