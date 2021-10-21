Watch
MarketplaceBreast Cancer

Actions

Making Strides celebrates 25 years of fighting breast cancer

items.[0].image.alt
Photo provided/American Cancer Society
Making Strides stock photo
Posted at 1:06 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 13:07:06-04

CINCINNATI — The American Breast Cancer Society's Making Strides walk is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Sunday with its annual walk scheduled for Saturday.

According to the group's Facebook page, this year's walk starts at Yeatman's Cove at 705 E. Pete Rose Way in downtown Cincinnati. There are three different start times for the 5 kilometer walk: 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The path for the walk goes across the Ohio River into Newport, then back across into Cincinnati. Walkers pass Newport Aquarium, Great American Ball Park and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Making Strides Oct 23, 2021 map

To volunteer to help with the Making Strides walk, or to donate to the American Cancer Society, visit the ACS Events webpage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.